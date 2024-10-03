Enforcement Case Information Report against CM Siddaramaiah: Complainant Snehamayi Krishna visits ED Office at Bengaluru
News

Enforcement Case Information Report against CM Siddaramaiah: Complainant Snehamayi Krishna visits ED Office at Bengaluru

October 3, 2024

Bengaluru: Taking another step forward in his fight against the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mysuru-based activist Snehamayi Krishna visited the ED (Enforcement Directorate) office in BMTC building, Shantinagar in Bengaluru, this morning to submit certain documents pertaining to the MUDA alternative sites allotment scam.

Krishna, the complainant who had petitioned the ED, was summoned by the probe agency to appear before it today (Oct. 3) in connection with the scam. The ED had registered an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the MUDA case.

Soon after he entered the ED office, Snehamayi Krishna underwent a security check, following which he was allowed inside. He met the ED authorities and answered several queries in connection with the case and submitted the documents sought by the ED in support of his claims, it is learnt.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching