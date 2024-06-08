Robotic Surgery Revolutionises Patient Care at Narayana Hospital, Mysuru

June 8, 2024

Dr. K.R. Suhas, Consultant Oncologist, leads team of expert doctors

Mysore/Mysuru: The Oncology team of Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, has effectively addressed tongue cancer using robotic surgery, a ground-breaking technology that is revolutionising cancer care.

Led by a team of expert doctors under the guidance of Consultant Oncologist Surgeon Dr. K.R. Suhas, this minimally invasive approach offers patients a faster recovery and improved quality of life.

Robotic surgery is a new type of surgery that uses robots to operate. This technique allows surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision and control. It is especially good for complex procedures, like treating head and neck cancers, colorectal cancers and urinary tract issues, as well as surgeries for women’s health.

Recently, a 40-year-old woman approached Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, with a swollen tongue. After a thorough investigation, it was diagnosed that she had a cancerous tumour in her tongue. To ensure better results, doctors advised robotic surgery.

The Oncology team at Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, coordinated with Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, to perform the operation. After all pre-operative investigations, the patient was shifted to Narayana Health City, where the surgery was conducted by Dr. Suhas and team.

Explaining the procedure, Dr. Suhas, Consultant Oncologist at Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, stated, “Performing robotic surgery to treat tongue cancer marks a significant advancement in our ability to offer patients minimally invasive, highly effective treatment options. This innovative approach not only ensures quicker recovery but also enhances the quality of life for our patients.”

Dr. M.N. Ravi, Clinical Director of Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, remarked, “The collaboration between our Mysuru team and the experts at Narayana Health City, showcases the strength of our network in delivering top-notch medical care. This advanced robotic surgery not only highlights our commitment to employing cutting-edge technology but also significantly improves patient outcomes by reducing recovery time and minimising surgical invasiveness. Robotic surgery offers better precision and control for the surgeon, which translates to quicker recovery and shorter hospital stays for the patients.”