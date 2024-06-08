Grand Basava Jayanti in city tomorrow

June 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The District and Taluk Units of Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha (ABVLM) in association with Federation of Basava Balagas has organised this year’s Basava Jayanti celebrations at Maharaja’s College Grounds in the city tomorrow (June 9).

About 20,000 people are expected to participate in the celebrations. Transport facility has been arranged for participants from all taluk centres of district.

A grand procession will be taken out at 8.30 am. The procession will start from the bust of Sri Basaveshwara near JSS Mahavidyapeetha. Breakfast has been arranged at the Vidyapeetha for participants. As many as 38 cultural troupes and 5 tableaux will be part of the procession.

Portraits of late Sri Siddaganga Swamiji, Sri Siddeshwara Mahaswamiji, Sri Gurumalleshwara of Devanur Maha Samsthana, Sri Suttur Maha Samsthana and a tableau of Akhila Bharatiya Veerashaiva Mahasabha since the times of Hanagal Kumaraswamy will also feature in the procession, which will culminate at Maharaja’s College Grounds after passing through Basaveswara Circle and Chamaraja Double Road.

The procession will be flagged off by Gundlupet MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad in the presence of Dr. Sri Siddalinga Shivacharya Swamiji of Sri Suryasimhasana Mutt, Vatalu, Sri Nataraja Swamiji of Sri Gurulinga Jangama Devaru Mutt, Gavadagere, Sri Chidananda Swamiji of Hosamutt, Mysuru, Sri Gurushantha Swamiji of Kuderu Mutt, Mysuru and Sri Sharatchandra Swamiji of Kunduru Mutt, Mysuru.

Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri will participate as chief guests.

The bust of Basavanna will be carried on an elephant belonging to Nonavinakere Mutt in the procession.

At 10 am, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to inaugurate the Vachana Gayana programme. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, MLA Dr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who is also the National President of ABVLM, Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, M.B. Patil, B. Eshwara Khandre, K. Venkatesh and others will be present. Film actor Dali Dhananjay, NICE Chairman Ashok Kheny and Federation President M. Pradeep Kumar will be the special invitees.

The cultural programmes will begin at 2 pm. S. Tanmayee, NCC Junior Under Officer, S. Tanya, International Swimmer and Rishi Shivaprasanna, Master of IQ, India Book of Records, will be felicitated on the occasion.

The valedictory function will be held at 4 pm in the presence of Sri Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swamiji of Kodimutt, Haranahalli and Sri Mummadi Nirvana Mahaswami of Sri Degula Mutt, Kanakapura.

The valedictory will be presided by former CM B.S. Yediyurappa. Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy will be present. MP V. Somanna will deliver the valedictory address. State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, MLA G.T. Devegowda, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar and MLC A.H. Vishwanath will be the chief guests. Former MLCs Thontadarya and Prof. K.R. Mallikarjunappa and former MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar will be present. Film actor Darling Krishna, film Director T.S. Nagabharana and B.M. Roopa, Deputy Manager, ISRO Bengaluru, will participate as special guests.