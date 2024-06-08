These heritage street lights never light up Sunnadakeri

June 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another example on how the Mysore City Corporation (MCC) is wasting public money, the Heritage Street Lights installed by it on a stretch of a main road in Sunnadakeri several years ago have been rendered useless, thanks to the apathy of the authorities.

The MCC had installed heritage street lights on one side of half a kilometre stretch of Shantala Theatre Circle – Siddappa Square Road that passes through Sunnadakeri, by spending lakhs of rupees. But even after 7-8 years of installation, these street lights have never glowed.

More than 12 heritage street lights were installed along this very busy road in Sunnadakeri at a cost of Rs. 6-8 lakhs. But these street lights were never operated though they were serviced with underground cables. As such, the entire project has gone waste, with public money going down the drain. Over the passage of time, these street lights have become dilapidated in the absence of any maintenance and also due to vagaries of nature. Now these heritage street lights present a dismal picture, with bulbs stolen from some of them, due to the apathy of the MCC authorities who were supposed to operate and maintain these special heritage street lights, in keeping with the rich heritage characteristics of the city.

Meanwhile, the residents of Sunnadakeri, one of oldest localities of the city, are lamenting the apathy of the MCC authorities. Arguing that the local people representatives too are apathetic towards maintenance of these special heritage street lights, they allege that no one in the Government seems to be bothered about the operation of these street lights even over seven years of installation.

Stating that this has become one among the several other projects in the city that have gone useless, they bemoan that public money is going waste on such projects.