Founder of Ramoji Film City Ramoji Rao passes away

June 8, 2024

Last rites with State honours tomorrow

Hyderabad: Ramoji Rao, Founder of Ramoji Film City and Chairman of Eenadu Media Group, breathed his last early this morning. He was 87.

Rao was undergoing treatment for the past few days at Star Hospital here and breathed his last at 4.50 am, his family members said. He is survived by his wife Rama Devi and son Kiran, who is heading the Eenadu Group of Publications and ETV channels. His younger son, Cherukuri Suman, died of leukemia on Sept. 7, 2012.

Rao’s mortal remains have been shifted to his residence at the Film City on the outskirts of Hyderabad for family, friends and well-wishers to pay their final respects to the departed soul.

Ramoji Rao’s legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

Born on Nov. 16, 1936, Ramoji Rao launched Eenadu, a leading Telugu language daily newspaper in 1974. He is also credited for backing 50 films and telefilms as a Producer.

He had won four Filmfare Awards South, five Nandi Awards and the National Film Award for his works in Telugu cinema.

In 2016, Ramoji Rao received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from the then President Pranab Mukherjee.

Condolences

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in his tribute credited Rao with “adding credibility to Telugu journalism and adding value to the Telugu industrial sector.” Taking to X, he said: “Without Ramoji Rao, the Telugu press and media sector will never be able to fill the gap. Praying to God to rest his soul in peace… My deepest condolences to the family members.”

The CM also said that the Telangana Government will conduct the last rites of Ramoji Rao with State honours. Accordingly, Reddy, who is in New Delhi to attend the CWC meet, issued orders to the Chief Secretary to take the necessary action. Last rites of Rao will take place tomorrow in Ramoji Film City.

PM Narendra Modi, in his condolence said: “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world. Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development…”