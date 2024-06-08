Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on June 9 at 7.15 pm

June 8, 2024

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has invited Narendra Damodardas Modi, as leader of the BJP’s National Democratic Alliance, to form the next Union Government, days after the coalition’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Modi will take the oath, along with members of his new Cabinet, at 7.15 pm on June 9.

A statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President had satisfied herself, based on various letters of support received, that the BJP-led NDA alliance is in a position to command majority support of the newly constituted 18th Lok Sabha and form a stable Government.

The communiqué further stated that Modi has been appointed as Prime Minister of India. Modi will become the first three-term PM since Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to host leaders from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and the Maldives, aligning with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

High alert in Delhi

According to Delhi Police, a multi-layered security arrangement, including five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers, will cover the event. As the day is set to witness the presence of dignitaries from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations, the security cover is expected to resemble that of G20 summit last year.

Apart from foreign leaders, nearly 50 religious leaders from different faiths, other prominent figures like lawyers, doctors, artists, influencers, have also been invited. Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees will also attend.

Snipers and armed guards

Snipers and armed Police will be deployed along the routes of the dignitaries, while drones will be stationed at strategic locations in the national capital.

Artificial Intelligence technology and intrusion warning systems will be used for scanning and facial recognition, and snipers will be positioned at strategic locations and high-rise buildings.

As the event is scheduled to be held inside Rashtrapati Bhavan, it will have a three-layered security arrangement both inside and outside the premises. Commandos from Delhi Police’s SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) and NSG will be deployed around the President’s house and at various strategic locations on the day of the event.

Following the swearing-in, the leaders will attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, on the same evening.