RPF Mysuru Division records notable achievements

July 19, 2026

Mysuru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mysuru Division, has recorded significant achievements during the current year in ensuring safety and security of railway passengers and railway property through proactive policing and special operations.

Under the Railway Property Act, 1966, a total of eight cases were detected, with the recovery of stolen railway property worth Rs. 1,74,979 and arrest of 15 offenders.

Under the Railways Act, 1989, 5,433 cases were registered, 5,436 offenders were apprehended and a total fine of Rs. 15,51,600 collected.

Under Operation Amanat, 108 cases of lost passenger belongings valued at Rs. 57,40,437 were successfully traced and restored to their rightful owners.

Under Operation Nanhe Farishte, 38 missing and vulnerable children were rescued and safely handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for further care and protection.

Under Operation NARCOS, narcotic substances worth Rs. 27,06,150 in six cases related were seized and one accused arrested. Additionally, 13 contraband cases were detected, with seizures valued at Rs. 75,680.

The Division has also been actively conducting anti-human trafficking drives, implementing the Meri Saheli initiative for the safety of women passengers, ensuring prompt grievance redressal through Rail Madad and carrying out regular train escorting and anti-sabotage checks. Continuous coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Civil Police has further strengthened the overall security framework.

The RPF Mysuru Division reiterates its commitment to provide a safe, secure and passenger-friendly railway environment.