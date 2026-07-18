Rs. 1,006 crore in four years  

July 18, 2026

Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway toll crosses…

119-km road now earns over Rs. 1.1 crore every day; daily average of 53,000 vehicles

Mysuru: Toll collections on 119-km Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-275) have crossed Rs. 1,006 crore mark in just four financial years, reflecting sharp increase in traffic on one of Karnataka’s busiest highways.

Data obtained from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shows that Kaniminike and Sheshagirihalli toll plazas near Bidadi and Gananguru toll plaza near Srirangapatna together collected Rs. 1,006.36 crore between 2022-23 & 2025-26.

Annual toll revenue has risen steadily, reaching a record Rs. 428 crore in 2025-26. The figures also point to a significant increase in traffic, with average daily vehicle movement rising from 31,054 vehicles in 2022-23 to 53,356 in 2025-26 — an increase of nearly 72 percent.

The Highway generates over Rs. 1.1 crore in toll revenue daily, with an average of 53,356 vehicles. At the current traffic volume, it records nearly 1.95 crore vehicle passages annually.

Average daily toll collection, too, witnessed a steep rise, climbing from Rs. 13.16 lakh in 2022-23 to Rs. 1.1 crore in 2025-26, underscoring the corridor’s growing importance for passenger and commercial traffic.

The sharpest increase in revenue came after it became fully operational. Toll collections rose from Rs. 231.34 crore in 2023-24 to Rs. 342.93 crore in 2024-25, before touching Rs. 428 crore in 2025-26. Notably, 2025-26 alone accounted for more than 42 percent of total toll revenue collected over four years.

Passenger vehicles continued to contribute largest share of toll revenue. Cars, jeeps and vans accounted for 63.36 percent of the total collections, followed by multi-axle vehicles (10.49 percent), buses (9.91 percent), light commercial vehicles (6.25 percent), trucks (5.12 percent) and trailers/three-axle vehicles (4.87 percent). Oversized vehicles contributed just 0.01 percent.