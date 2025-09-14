Rs. 31 crore in 21 days !

September 14, 2025

Traffic fine collection drive a success

13.26 lakh cases closed

Mysore/Mysuru: With the 50 percent rebate on pending e-challan traffic fines, announced by the State Government, coming to an end on Sept. 12, the Mysuru City Traffic Police and the District Police have together collected a total of Rs. 31,36,78,280 and closed 13,26,145 cases.

Of the Rs. 400 crore in total pending fines in the city, the City Traffic Police collected Rs. 29,97,64,030 between Aug. 23 and Sept. 12, successfully closing 12,70,876 cases. During the same period, the District Police collected Rs. 1,39,14,250 and cleared 55,269 cases.

Among two-wheeler violations, helmetless riding and triple riding topped the list of offences, while for four-wheelers, driving without wearing seat belts and overspeeding were the most common violations. Fines were collected at all Traffic Police Stations in Mysuru city, district-level Police Stations, kiosks and through online payments made by violators who had received digital notices.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said there was an excellent public response to the rebate scheme.

“Instead of violating traffic rules and then paying hefty fines, it is very important to follow the rules to avoid penalties and more importantly, to safeguard precious lives. Two-wheeler riders, including pillion riders, must compulsorily wear helmets and four-wheeler drivers should always wear seat belts, which can save lives,” she emphasised.

The State Government had previously announced similar 50 percent rebate schemes in 2023, making this the third time such a concession was offered to encourage violators to clear pending fines.