136-km glow to light up Dasara nights spectacle

September 14, 2025

118 circles, junctions to dazzle

2.5 lakh units of power, Rs. 6 crore cost

Mysore/Mysuru: The forthcoming Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara is set to transform Mysuru, the City of Palaces, into a wonderland, with grand illumination works planned at an estimated cost of Rs. 6 crore to captivate tourists and residents alike.

A vast network of 136 km of roads and 118 prominent circles and junctions will be lit up with colourful decorative bulbs, while over 80 artistic installations in unique, novel designs will be set up to enhance the city’s visual splendour.

The illumination, which has become a major crowd-puller in recent years, is now an attraction in itself, drawing thousands of people who set out in the evenings solely to witness Mysuru glowing in lights after dusk.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, the agency tasked with executing the illumination works, has instructed contractors to use specific high-quality bulbs.

The massive illumination project is expected to consume 2,57,520 units of power, with the total cost estimated at Rs. 6 crore. In comparison, 1,74,480 units were used in 2022, 2,42,012 units in 2023 and 2,55,350 units in 2024, showing a steady rise in power consumption over the years.

Prominent lit-up locations

Among the 118 circles to be illuminated, some of the key landmarks include Doddakere Maidan, Ramaswamy Circle, Albert Victor Road, Devaraj Urs Road, Gun House, LIC Divisional Office, Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Junction, Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road Junction, Railway Station Circle, Cheluvamba Hospital Circle, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Moulana Abul Kalam Circle (Highway Circle), Vidyapeeta Circle, and Fountain Circle.

To create a mesmerising visual experience, lakhs of decorative bulbs sourced from West Bengal and other States will be used.

These special bulbs have the capacity to emit higher lux levels and create dynamic moving formations, adding life to the artistic installations.

Highlights will include fluttering tri-colour displays, moving vehicle wheels, dancing dolls and several other captivating designs that promise to be show-stoppers.