Dasara Food Festival extended to 14 days

September 14, 2025

120 food stalls to be set up at Maharaja’s College Grounds

Mysore/Mysuru: The much-awaited Dasara Food Festival, one of the star attractions of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations, will be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds from Sept. 22 to Oct. 5, giving food lovers an extended opportunity to indulge in a feast of culinary delights.

This year, festival has been extended for 14 days, beyond the main Dasara events, much to the delight of gastronomes and tourists.

Visitors will be able to enjoy Mysuru’s illuminated streets and their favourite delicacies even after the Dasara Jumbo Savari on Oct. 2, with the food festival continuing on Oct. 3, 4 and 5.

Flavours from across India

The festival will bring together a diverse mix of cuisines, featuring popular dishes from both North and South India, along with tribal specialities such as the much-talked-about ‘Bamboo Biryani’. Sweet lovers can look forward to homemade chocolates and a wide range of desserts.

A total of 120 stalls will be set up, offering vegetarian & non-vegetarian dishes, street food classics and regional favourites from across Karnataka, ensuring there’s something to tempt every palate. Preparations for setting up the stalls are currently in full swing.

350 applications for stall space

Interest in participating this year has skyrocketed, with around 350 applications received for just 120 available stalls. Many applicants have filed multiple entries, so the Food Festival Sub-Committee will carefully screen and allot stalls based on merit and priority.

Stall fees have been fixed at Rs. 50,000 (plus 18 percent GST) for vegetarian stalls and Rs. 75,000 (plus 18 percent GST) for non-vegetarian outlets.

Exclusive stage for student talent

Adding a cultural flavour to the culinary celebrations, this year’s food festival will feature cultural programs exclusively by school and college students. No outside performers will be invited, giving young talent a chance to shine.

Students who excelled in district and taluk-level competitions like Pratibha Karanji will take centre stage, with 4 to 5 student teams performing each day, bringing vibrant energy to the festival atmosphere.

Food Festival Sub-Committee Chairperson and Hootagalli Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekar confirmed the extended schedule and outlined the arrangements, emphasising that the festival aims to be a celebration of both Mysuru’s cuisine and its youth talent.