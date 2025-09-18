Dasara Flower Show at Kuppanna Park from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2: Gandhi Mandapam to bloom with 4 lakh flowers inside Glass House

September 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As one of the major attractions of this year’s Dasara festivities, the Dasara Flower Show will feature a stunning floral replica of the Gandhi Mandapam — also known as the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial — located in Kanyakumari.

The grand installation, set up inside the Glass House at Kuppanna Park, will be crafted using over four lakh flowers and will depict Mahatma Gandhi’s life, philosophy, and the historic Dandi March.

Organised by the Department of Horticulture and the District Horticulture Society, the Flower Show will be held at Kuppanna Park, near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar (Hardinge) Circle, from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.

More than 80,000 flower pots featuring over 45 varieties of flowering plants have been cultivated across different horticultural zones for the event.

Picture shows workers erecting the structure inside the Glass House to create the floral replica of Gandhi Mandapam, the main attraction of this year’s Dasara Flower Show.

With Jumboo Savari coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti this year, the Flower Show will prominently highlight Gandhian ideals.

Inside the Glass House, the floral Gandhi Mandapam will serve as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings. A life-size floral model of Gandhi spinning yarn on a charkha will take centre stage, surrounded by panels showcasing his philosophical messages.

The Dandi March will be creatively depicted alongside the structure. The entire space will be beautifully landscaped with cut flowers and enhanced with over 4,000 floral arrangements, offering visitors a spectacular visual experience.

Showcasing military might

Beyond the Glass House, Kuppanna Park will feature several themed installations. These include a display conveying the message of the State Government’s Five Guarantee schemes and a tribute to Operation Sindhoor — India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack — with representations of Army, Air Force and Navy personnel, as well as models of an Army truck, naval ship and fighter jet.

Other highlights include floral displays themed around ‘Save Earth,’ a Navadurga concept and a portrait of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar made from millets, commemorating his 137th birth anniversary.

Visitors will also get to see a floral model of the Dasara elephant Arjuna carrying the Golden Howdah, a dedicated selfie point and a variety of creative botanical installations.

To make the event more family-friendly, a kids’ park will be set up within the premises, featuring cartoon-themed floral models to entertain young visitors.

Workers watering the flowering pots at Kuppanna Park this morning.

Free entry for students until noon

School students in uniform will be granted free entry to the Flower Show every day until 12 noon. Those arriving after 12 pm will be required to purchase tickets.

A 22,500 sq.ft food court will be part of this year’s Flower Show, featuring 30 food stalls offering a variety of snacks and beverages. Stall owners have been instructed to maintain cleanliness and hygiene as a mandatory requirement.

Rs. 1.31 crore tender for entry ticket collection

The entry ticket collection tender has been awarded to Alif Traders for Rs. 1.31 crore, while a separate tender for food stalls has been secured by another firm for Rs. 41.30 lakh.

Considering the large crowds expected during Navarathri, permission for setting up an amusement park at Kuppanna Park has been denied this year to ensure public safety.

The decision was jointly taken by the Government, District Horticulture Society Committee and the Department of Horticulture.

Preparations in full swing

Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture Habeeba Nishath stated that all necessary preparations for the Dasara Flower Show are complete.

The Flower Show will be open daily from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2, between 9 am and 9 pm. Entry fees have been fixed at Rs. 50 for adults and Rs. 25 for children. Adequate security arrangements have been made, and facilities such as an ambulance, medical staff and wheelchairs will be available for the convenience of visitors.

Focus on Gandhian philosophy

Deputy Director of Horticulture Manjunath Angadi said, “With Jumboo Savari coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, special efforts have been made to highlight Gandhian philosophy through floral models inside the Glass House, including the Gandhi Mandapam, Dandi March and Mahatma Gandhi spinning yarn on a charkha.”