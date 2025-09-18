Mahendra carries wooden howdah to Bannimantap in 1 hour 15 minutes

September 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Training for Dasara elephants for the Jumboo Savari to be held on Oct. 2 is going on in full swing with 42-year-old Mahendra successfully carrying 750 kgs weight including the wooden howdah and sand bags, till the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap yesterday. On Monday, 59-year-old Abhimanyu, the Golden Howdah carrier, had rehearsed with the wooden howdah.

Mahendra was led near Kodi Someshwara Temple in the Palace premises where Gaadhi-Namda, weighing about 200 kg, was placed on his back and secured with ropes. He was then led near the residence of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family in the Palace and the wooden howdah was placed on top of Gaadhi-Namda and tied with ropes.

Later, sand bags were placed inside the howdah to equal 750 kgs, the weight of the Golden Howdah. With Kumki elephants Roopa and Lakshmi on his either side, Mahendra stepped out of the North Gate of the Palace while other Dasara elephants followed him in a disciplined manner.

The elephants walked majestically via Chamaraja Circle, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Old RMC Circle, Bamboo Bazar Road, Highway Circle and Nelson Mandela Road, to reach the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

After the elephants reached Bannimantap, they were given water and made to rest for some time. The elephants later returned to the Palace on the same route.

Mahendra, who left the Mysore Palace at about 5.15 pm, reached Bannimantap at 6.30 pm, covering the Jumboo Savari route in one hour and 15 minutes with armed Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel providing security to the jumbo squad on the entire Jumboo Savari stretch.

DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, RFO Syed Nadeem, Veterinarian Dr. Adarsh and others accompanied the Dasara elephants.