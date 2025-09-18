Grilling leads to… Spilling

September 18, 2025

Ex-MUDA Commissioner interrogated by ED, reveals names of Netas & Babus

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA, now Mysuru Development Authority – MDA) Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, who faces allegations of flouting regulations to allocate premium residential sites under intense pressure from influential political and administrative figures.

According to ED sources, Dinesh Kumar distributed high-value residential sites in blatant violation of MUDA norms, citing relentless pressure from both political heavyweights and top bureaucrats. The ED subjected him to marathon questioning that extended through the day and night.

Sources said ED officials were taken aback by the sheer depth and breadth of the information and documentation provided by Dinesh Kumar. The agency has now constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to pursue leads and probe the alleged large-scale misuse of authority.

Initially, Dinesh Kumar strongly defended his actions, maintaining that he had not acted with malicious intent. However, when confronted with documentary evidence compiled by ED investigators, he reportedly became visibly unsettled.

During interrogation, he is said to have admitted that he acted under duress, eventually revealing names of many influential politicians and officials who had allegedly pressured him to make controversial allocations.

The case involves residential sites valued at several crores of rupees, including prime properties in prestigious layouts developed under MUDA’s 50:50 joint venture with landowners. Dinesh Kumar reportedly gave a detailed explanation of the circumstances surrounding these allocations and submitted documentation linking key individuals directly to the decisions.

Collusion with builders

According to ED, between 2022 and 2024, Dinesh Kumar colluded with select builders to illegally transfer MUDA sites worth hundreds of crores of rupees. Builders who benefitted from these transactions allegedly routed funds to a company owned by Dinesh Kumar’s wife, raising serious suspicions of money laundering.

ED further accused Dinesh Kumar of granting unlawful favours to influential politicians, claiming these actions were carried out under political protection and administrative backing.

Compelled to act

“I had no personal stake in the distribution of these sites. I was compelled to act under immense pressure,” Dinesh Kumar reportedly told ED. He is also said to have provided specifics about which allotments were influenced by external interference and even identified individuals who had contacted him.

According to ED sources, Dinesh Kumar disclosed that several political and bureaucratic people personally contacted him — often through direct phone calls — to recommend or demand specific site allocations. These revelations could have serious ramifications, as the ED believes some of those named may soon face legal scrutiny.

The ED is now cross-verifying Dinesh Kumar’s statements, including call records and internal MUDA communications, to determine the extent of external interference and misuse of power.