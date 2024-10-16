MUDA Chairman resigns

October 16, 2024

‘If I had not written letters to MUDA Commissioner, the massive 50:50 site scam would never have come out,’ says K. Marigowda

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K. Marigowda has resigned in the wake of the MUDA site allotment scam that has garnered national attention. This morning, he submitted his resignation to Urban Development Secretary Deepa Cholan at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Marigowda travelled to Bengaluru in his private car.

With the resignation, the State Government is now moving to appoint a new administrator for MUDA, signalling a major shift in leadership. As per Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act, 1987, in the absence of a nominated Chairman for MUDA, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner — now G. Lakshmikanth Reddy — will be the Administrative Officer.

The MUDA scam has caused significant challenges for CM sending a negative message to the public, forcing the Government to consider comprehensive reforms within MUDA. Marigowda had informed the CM of his decision to resign and the CM directed him to meet the Urban Development Secretary.

The State Government faced embarrassment due to allegations of irregularities in the land allotment process in MUDA, especially under the 50:50 ratio, prompting the CM to instruct Marigowda to step down.

Allegations of financial irregularities amounting to thousands of crores of rupees are surfacing, linked to the allotment of approximately 4,000 to 5,000 sites in the controversial 50:50 ratio. The One-man Commission, headed by retired High Court Justice P.N. Desai is investigating these claims. Additionally, the Mysuru Lokayukta Police are probing the allotment of 14 sites in the Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages to B.M. Parvathi, the wife of CM Siddaramaiah, in lieu of her 3.16-acre land in Kesare.

A fortnight old development

Although Marigowda was ready to resign a fortnight ago, the escalating controversy led to accusations from Opposition parties and even some members of his own Congress party. Some senior Ministers advised Marigowda to delay his resignation until Dasara, sources said.

Opposition leaders have intensified their calls for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

Yesterday morning, after holding separate meetings in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah and Byrathi Suresh reportedly directed Marigowda to resign, sources added.