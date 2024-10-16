‘Tried to clean up the rot in MUDA’

October 16, 2024

Mysuru: K. Marigowda, who resigned as Chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) this morning, has reportedly told his friends and close associates that he had no involvement in the MUDA scam and that his actions were aimed at addressing the irregularities within the organisation.

“I got into trouble because, as Chairman, I wrote letters to then MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, asking him to stop MUDA’s losses caused by the arbitrary approval of sites in a 50:50 ratio, which was done without the knowledge of either the MUDA Chairman or the Board. If I hadn’t taken that step, this scam would never have come to light, and the flow of illegal money would have continued,” Marigowda confided to his inner circle.

He explained that his attempts to protect MUDA’s assets backfired: “I was penalised for trying to safeguard MUDA’s interests because I knew that if things escalated, as the head of the organisation, I too would be held accountable,” Marigowda said.

He expressed disappointment that even members of his own party had pressured Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to demand his resignation during a recent encounter at Mysore Airport. “This has deeply hurt me. But I take solace in the fact that I worked with integrity during my brief tenure,” he shared with his friends.

Marigowda emphasised his unwavering trust in Siddaramaiah: “I have always trusted Siddaramaiah, and my faith in him remains unshaken. After he expressed doubts about my handling of MUDA affairs, I felt I no longer wanted this position, conveying his deep sense of personal pain,” he said.