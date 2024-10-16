Rathotsava atop Chamundi Hill draws huge crowd
Rathotsava atop Chamundi Hill draws huge crowd

October 16, 2024

Mysuru: Thousands of devotees witnessed Rathotsava of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill, organised as part of Dasara festival celebrated by Wadiyars, the erstwhile royal family of Mysore, this morning.

As per the tradition, Utsava Murti of the Goddess was brought out from the temple during the auspicious Dhanur Lagna that occurred between 9.15 am and 9.45 am, to perform the traditional puja.

Later, with the help of a crane provided by Railway Department, the Utsava Murti of the presiding deity was installed on the ratha (car / chariot) pulled by a huge rope by the devotees.

As a safety measure, the net was drawn around the Utsava Murti, that was accompanied by the Priests and the Police.

Wadiyars absent

In the absence of the members of erstwhile royal family, who are restrained from partaking in any auspicious events, due to the custom in practice following the birth of a baby to Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, wife of titular head of the family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the Chief Priest of Chamundeshwari Temple Shashishekar Dixit performed puja in the name of Wadiyars, with all the royal coat of arms and rendition of Police Band.

The chariot was later taken around the temple, amid the raising of slogans by the devotees hailing the Goddess.

The fire was shot using the mini cannons, by the members of Firangi Dal, who regularly perform the similar duty to offer 21-gun salute to the Goddess on Jumboo Savari day, as a mark of respect to the Goddess.

Rush of devotees

Devotees had come from all over to the Hill were seen praying for the fulfilment of their wishes. Those unable to visit the temple amid the huge crowd, prayed to the Goddess en route of the procession.

Theppotsava

Theppotsava (Coracle Festival) is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Oct. 17) at Devi Kere atop the hill, that officially marks the culmination of celebration associated with the Dasara festival, especially by the royal family.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, his wife Lalitha, son and Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa were present.

