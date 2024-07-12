First Ashada Friday Rush atop Hill

July 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of devotees from all parts of State thronged Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill this morning on account of first Ashada Friday. The month of Ashada, as per Chandramana Hindu calendar, began on July 6.

Even before sunrise, thousands of devotees had lined up at Lalitha Mahal Grounds to board free KSRTC buses (starting from 5 am), which were deployed by District Administration to ferry devotees to Hill Temple, as entry of all types of private vehicles was banned from 10 pm last night as a measure to regulate traffic and public safety. The KSRTC has deployed about 40 buses to ferry the devotees.

The rituals at the famed Chamundeshwari Temple began as early as 3.30 am with the conduct of Mahanyasapoorvaka Rudrabhisheka followed by Abhsiheka, Sahasranamarchane, Pushparchane and other pujas. Later, the presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari was specially decorated (Alankara) and Mahamangalaarathi was performed after the conclusion of all associated rituals.

The Temple door was opened thereafter for devotees who stood in serpentine queues, at 6 am. There were three separate queues: General entry, Rs. 300 special entry and Rs. 50 special entry. The special entry tickets were available at the temple counters atop Hill and as well as at Lalitha Mahal Grounds at foothill, where the devotees had to board KSRTC buses.

Vehicle Parking Facilities

District Administration had made adequate vehicle parking facility at Lalitha Mahal Grounds and Traffic Cops were deployed at the spot to guide the devotees on proper vehicle parking.

A good number of devotees were also seen climbing the Hill steps right from early morning to have darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari on first Ashada Friday. These devotees were required to park their vehicles at the parking area close to Pinjrapole at foothill.

With a number of individuals and organisations offering to distribute prasada to devotees, the District Administration had designated the multi-level parking complex atop the Hill as spot of distribution of Prasada, which was required to get prior certification by food safety officials.

As announced earlier, the city’s Chamundeshwari Seva Samiti distributed laddus to the devotees coming out of temple, while prasada was distributed at designated spot at multi-level parking complex in compliance with the rule.

As the District Administration has declared the entire Hill as plastic-free-zone, carrying of plastic articles by devotees was strictly not allowed.

Security arrangements

The Police had made elaborate security arrangements both at the Hill top and foothill to ensure public safety and security. CCTV cameras were installed at key and vantage points to keep a constant vigil for preventing theft, chain-snatching etc. Police were seen making regular public announcements cautioning devotees against thieves.

In order to meet the huge rush of devotees, the Hill Temple will be open till about 10 pm today.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar and MLA G.T. Devegowda were among the first elected representatives to have darshan of deity.

Vehicle entry ban to continue on Saturday and Sunday

The ban of all types of private vehicles to Hill Temple will continue on Saturday and Sunday too as a vehicle regulation and public safety measure.

Devotees visiting Hill Temple tomorrow (July 13) and the day after (July 14) will have to take KSRTC buses from Lalitha Mahal Grounds. However, there will be no free service and devotees are required to pay stipulated fare both to and fro from temple.

The second Ashada Friday falls on July 19, third on July 26 and fourth and last on Aug. 2. Chamundeshwari Vardhanti will take place on July 27, the day after third Ashada Friday.

Letters from Ministers, MLAs

The special thing this time was that a significant number of devotees had brought letters from Ministers, MLAs and MLCs belonging to all three major political parties, seeking direct entry to temple.

However, Police scrutinised these letters issued on letterheads and initially declined to let them in. But as some of the ‘letter’ holders vehemently argued, the Cops let in a few of them, while the rest, who were not so fortunate, returned disappointed and stood in special queues.