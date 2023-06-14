Ashada puja at Chamundi Hill: GP staff take up cleaning

June 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Ashada month puja at Chamundi Hill Temple, the staff of all Gram Panchayats (GPs) of Mysuru taluk have undertaken cleaning activities at the hill.

The staff, led by Executive Officer (EO) of Mysuru Taluk Panchayat H.D. Girish, took up cleaning from the steps at the foot of the hill to the temple in the top, by removing weeds and shrubs, water bottles and plastic waste en route before disposing them.

EO Girish said, “It is a practice among the devotees to visit the hill, especially those having vows through the stairs for the darshan of presiding deity. In this wake, the hill shrine should be kept clean and free from materials that pose a threat to environment. Hence from the Pourakarmikas to Officers and other staff, all were involved in the cleaning task.”

Following the directions of ZIlla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), we have already held a meeting of vendors at Chamundi Hill not to use plastic carry bags, added EO Girish who lauded the efforts of Pourakarmikas in maintaining cleanliness and getting rid of plastic menace.