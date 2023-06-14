Pickpockets, vanity bag thieves at bus stands under Police scanner

June 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With a steep increase in the number of women travelling in KSRTC buses after the launch of ‘Shakti’ scheme, Police have pulled up their socks on the safety front.

Police and Home Guards deployed at KSRTC Sub-Urban and City Bus Stand are keeping a vigil on pickpockets, vanity bag thieves and petty thieves who target gullible women in a hurry to board or alight buses, making away with gold chains, mobile phones and wallets.

Anticipating the chances of fights among passengers in a hurry to board the bus, the Police personnel are deputed to control any such incidents.

The Police are also conducting patrols both inside and outside the bus stands, questioning individuals exhibiting suspicious behaviour or loitering for extended periods in one location.

As a precautionary measure, approximately 160 women Home Guards have been deployed at bus stands to assist female passengers and ensure security at crowded destination areas.

A staff of KSRTC mentioned, “There has been a significant influx of women passengers on buses operating from Mysuru. This surge has also led to increased revenue collection, with routes that previously generated Rs. 3,000 per day now bringing in Rs. 6,000, twice the previous amount. We have observed a rise in the number of devotees travelling to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya and other similar destinations.”

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth stated, “In response to the KSRTC’s request, we have deployed an additional 160 Home Guards and Police personnel to maintain law and order at the bus stations, as well as to prevent theft, altercations and any other untoward incidents.”