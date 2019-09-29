WELCOME lights atop Chamundi Hill invite visitors for Dasara

September 29, 2019

Mysuru: With Dasara festivities inaugurated today, installation of WELCOME sign in English and SUSWAGATA in Kannada atop Chamundi Hill is completed and the lights will invite tourists and visitors for Dasara for 12 days.

The lights would be switched on every day from 7 pm to 10 pm and the lights are installed in such a way that they are visible from far.

The signs are 800 ft. long and 80 ft. tall and a total of 4,500 LED bulbs of 9 watts are used. For the WELCOME sign, 2,000 LED bulbs are used, while SUSWAGATHA sign has 2,500 LED bulbs, said Humayun Shariff to Star of Mysore.

The lights have been installed by Humayun Shariff and Mujahid Ahmed of Sunrise Electricals, who have been installing the sign lights since 10 years.

A total of 12 workers took 15 days to install the sign lights. They said that the bulbs of both English and Kannada welcome signs would not glow at once and added that SUSWAGATHA would glow first for 10 seconds and then WELCOME would glow. There will be a gap of five seconds between both, they added.

Humayun said that if the bulbs get burnt due to rain, they would be immediately replaced with new ones and added that the installation works were taken up with co-operation from the CESC and Forest Department.

Overgrown bushes, trees and shrubs have been pruned so that the lights would be visible to a far distance and visible to all, Humayun said.

