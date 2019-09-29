Brindavan Gardens entry fee hiked

September 29, 2019

Hike from Rs. 20 to Rs. 50 for adults, from Rs. 2 to Rs. 10 for students

Parking charges from Rs. 25 to Rs. 50; tourist vehicles Rs. 100

Bridge toll fee near KRS increased from Rs.50 for cars up to Rs. 200 for heavy trucks

Mysuru: From this Dasara, get ready to pay more to visit the iconic Brindavan Gardens at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam as the authorities have increased the entry fee. At present, each visitor has to pay Rs. 20 and children have to pay Rs. 5.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) that manages the KRS Dam has hiked the entry fee for the tourist destination from Oct. 1. According to the CNNL, the entry fee has been raised from Rs. 20 to Rs. 50 for adults, and from Rs. 2 to Rs. 10 for students. Vehicle parking charges have also been increased from Rs. 25 to Rs. 50, and for heavy tourist vehicles up to Rs. 100.

The toll fee of the bridge near the reservoir has increased from Rs. 50 for cars up to Rs. 200 for heavy trucks. It may be recalled here that the CNNL had, in May this year, sent a proposal to the State Government to approve the fee hike. “With shrinking revenues and a huge task of maintaining the KRS and Brindavan Gardens, we are forced to revise the rates that have not been raised since many years. As the rates were not revised, no agency came forward for tenders for the collection of user fee, entry fee, vehicle parking fee and toll collection at the downstream bridge,” officials had said. The annual footfall to the KRS Dam and the Brindavan Gardens has shown a steady increase over the years. The Dam’s peaceful atmosphere, breathtaking views and the beautiful Mughal Gardens are attracting tourists from far and wide who want to spend some quality time.

On an average, over 10,000 tourists visit KRS every day and the numbers see an increase during Dasara and peak tourism season. Taking the statistics of the last five years, over 30 lakh tourists have visited on an average every year.

The Dam collects over Rs. 5 crore entry fee every year. The Dam authorities get an annual income of over Rs. 1.20 crore by the sale of vehicle parking tickets. The combined annual income through entry tickets and parking tickets is about Rs. 6.20 crore.

