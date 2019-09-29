Get a glimpse of city on an Open Bus

September 29, 2019

Service to last till Oct.10

Mysuru: The Tourism Department has launched an Open Bus service for Dasara tourists to go around the city.

The service was launched by Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi and District Minister V. Somanna last evening near the DC’s office who later travelled in the bus.

They watched the illumination at Ekalavya Circle, Ramaswamy Circle and on Chamaraja Double Road. MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Devegowda and L. Nagendra and others too travelled along.

The service is named ‘Mysuru Nagara Darashini’ and will be on till Oct.10.

The fee per person above 5 years is Rs.100 between 10 am and 5 pm and Rs.200 between 6 pm and 10 pm.

The vehicle will start from Hotel Mayura Hoysala and pass through Ramaswamy Circle, Gun House Circle, Hardinge Circle, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Highway Circle, Millennium Circle, Ayurveda College Circle and through City Railway Station Circle back to the starting point.

The service received a good response last year with 6,500 people utilising the same.

