Dr. Bhyrappa asks CM to Save Kannada from the onslaught of English

September 29, 2019

Mysuru: Acclaimed Kannada novelist and Saraswathi Sanman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa has asked Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to save Kannada from the onslaught of English.

Speaking to media persons after meeting Dr. Bhyrappa at his residence in Kuvempunagar on Saturday on the eve of Dasara inauguration, Yediyurappa said that Dr. Bhyrappa has advised him to foster Kannada and the language of our land should not take a backseat at any cost.

Maintaining that Dr. Bhyrappa also gave some useful advice on leveraging the progress of the State, the CM said that it is a matter of profound respect that Bhyrappa is declaring open the festival.

Expressing happiness that his wish of getting Dasara inaugurated by Dr. Bhyrappa has been realised now, Yediyurappa complimented Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas and other leaders for their efforts in Dasara preparations.

Replying to a question on Assembly by-polls, Yediyurappa said that the BJP candidates for 15 Assembly segments going to the by-polls will be selected by top leaders under the leadership of State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Rubbishing reports in a section of the press that confusion prevailed in the BJP regarding allotment of the party tickets to disqualified Legislators from the Congress and JD(S), he said that no such confusion prevailed in the party.

Replying to CLP leader and former CM Siddharamaiah’s allegation that the Election Commission had become a puppet of the Union Government, Yediyurappa said that the Election Commission was a Constitutional body, which functions as an autonomous body. He also said that Siddharamaiah was issuing baseless statements out of frustration after losing power.

DC Abhiram G. Sankar, ADC B.R. Poornima, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, ZP CEO K. Jyothi and other officials were present when Yediyurappa paid visit to Dr. Bhyrappa’s residence.

