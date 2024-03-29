LS campaign: Yaduveer Wadiyar calls on Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa

March 29, 2024

‘PM Modi will return to power at the Centre’

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa today said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power at the Centre.”

He was speaking to media persons after holding a closed-door meeting with BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, for about 20 minutes, at his residence in Kuvempunagar in city this morning.

To a query on some of the leftist leaders opposing Modi, Dr. Bhyrappa said “The leftist leaders are known for practising double standards. Jyoti Basu, a leftist was the Chief Minister of West Bengal for several terms, but his son was selling goods imported from foreign countries.”

Prathap Simha, the sitting MP of Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency, is a dynamic person with a strong will to speak against Tipu Jayanti. However, Yaduveer has been selected as the candidate this time and he should emerge as a leader like Jyotiraditya Scindia (of erstwhile Gwalior royal family), who is the Union Minister for Civil Aviation.

When asked Yaduveer about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah treading cautiously without commenting on the royal family, but opposing BJP during his recent election campaign, the former termed it as a good sign without personally targeting anybody.

“We too respect the position of Chief Minister,” added Yaduveer.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLC Siddaraju, BJP State Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh, former Corporator S.N. Jagadish and other leaders accompanied Yaduveer when he called on Dr. Bhyrappa and sought his blessings ahead of the elections.

Yaduveer also met Hosamutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji and Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Branch Mutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji and sought their blessings too.