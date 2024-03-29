Toll Hike: Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway toll fee to go up from April 1

March 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In the second revision since the opening of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Access-Controlled Expressway in Feb. 2023, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced an increase in toll rates effective from Apr. 1, 2024. The charges have been adjusted by 3 to 14 per cent in accordance with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and will remain in effect until Mar. 31, 2025.

As per the NHAI notification, vehicles such as cars, vans and jeeps travelling the 55.63-kilometre Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section will now incur a toll of Rs. 170 for a one-way trip and Rs. 255 for a round trip within 24 hours. Previously, these rates stood at Rs. 165 and Rs. 250, respectively. Toll collection will be conducted at Kanaminike and Sheshagirihalli toll plazas.

For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses, the toll charges for a single journey have been revised to Rs. 275, with a return journey costing Rs. 415. This marks an increase from the previous rates of Rs. 270 and Rs. 405, respectively. Trucks and buses (two axles) will now be charged Rs. 580 for a single journey and Rs. 870 for a return journey, compared to the previous rates of Rs. 565 and Rs. 850, respectively. Non-commercial vehicles within 20 km of the toll plaza will now have a monthly pass priced at Rs. 340, up from Rs. 330.

Nidaghatta to Mysuru route

For the Nidaghatta to Mysuru route, as per the notification issued for toll collection at Gananguru village, car users will have to pay Rs. 160 for a single journey and Rs. 240 for a return journey for cars, vans and jeeps, compared to the previous rates of Rs. 155 and Rs. 235, respectively. The one-way toll for cars will be Rs. 330.

The monthly pass is priced at Rs. 5,315 for cars. LCV/LGV/Minibus have to pay a fee of Rs. 260 for a single journey and Rs. 385 for a return journey while Rs. 540 (single journey) and Rs. 810 (return journey) are charged for trucks and buses (2 axles).

Monthly pass

Cars, jeeps and vans travelling on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section will have to pay a fee of Rs. 5,715 for a monthly pass (50 single journeys a month), Rs. 9,230 for Light Commercial Vehicles, Rs. 19,345 for trucks and buses (two axles), Rs. 21,100 for three-axle commercial vehicle, Rs. 30,335 for heavy construction and earthmoving vehicles (4 to 6 axle) and Rs. 36,930 for oversized vehicles. The local monthly pass for all vehicles will cost Rs. 340.

First revision in 2023

After the road was partially opened, NHAI collected toll fees for Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch in Feb. 2023. Initially, Rs. 135 was collected from car users for single journeys and Rs. 205 for return journeys.

In June 2023, the NHAI started charging a toll fee for the entire stretch from Bengaluru to Mysuru and also revised the fee collected for using the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch. The fee for single journeys hiked from Rs. 135 to Rs. 165 and Rs. 205 to Rs. 250 for using the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch.

For the Nidaghatta-Mysuru section, the one-way journey in car, van and jeep was hiked to Rs. 165 (up by Rs.30) and the two-way journey was increased to Rs. 250 (hiked by Rs.45).