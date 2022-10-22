MLA blames MPs for poor quality of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway works

October 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging poor quality of ongoing works concerning Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, JD(S) MLA Dr. K. Annadani has blamed independent MP from Mandya Sumalatha Ambarish and Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Pratap Simha for the same.

Speaking to presspersons atop Chamundi Hill here on Thursday, Annadani claimed that the ongoing works of the Highway is of substandard quality, which was well and truly exposed during the recent spell of heavy rains. Arguing that the previous Highway was far better than the present one, Annadani sought answers from MPs Sumalatha and Pratap Simha on why the Expressway has turned so bad for motorists.

Referring to Mandya MP Sumalatha’s challenge to JD(S) Legislators asking them to take oath on not receiving commission from the Contractor executing the works, Annadani sought to know what the word Commission meant.

Contending that only those who are used to taking Commission know about it, the MLA retorted saying that the question should be asked to those who have spoken of Commission.

Asking Sumalatha, who is also an actor, to make a pledge at a shrine that she had not earned money outside her earnings from films, he said that the party will take a stand only after Sumalatha makes a vow. He also questioned why JD(S) Legislators should take the pledge just because she has asked for it.