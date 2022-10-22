MUDA scam: Case registered against six
News

MUDA scam: Case registered against six

October 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Ashokapuram Police have registered a criminal case against six persons, including the previous Special Land Acquisition Officer of MUDA and an advocate, on charges of cheating the original land owner of Rs. 98.33 lakh whose land was acquired by MUDA.

The case has been registered following a complaint by one  M. Mahadevaswamy, a resident of Lalitadrinagar.

Details

Chikkathayamma and her sons, the owners of a land at Lalitadripura, had leased out their land to Kempamma, the mother of the complainant Mahadevaswamy on Dec. 7, 1968. But as Chikkathayamma could not return the money to Kempamma after the expiry of the lease period, she (Chikkathayamma) sold the landed property to Kempamma on Dec. 15, 1969, when in the Sale Deed, the survey number of the property was wrongly mentioned by oversight as No. 29 instead of No. 26. Later, when the mistake was discovered in the document, the survey number was corrected as No. 26 on Apr. 10, 1974.

Years later, MUDA acquired the said land for formation of a Layout, without issuing any notice to the owner Kempamma nor her son Mahadevaswamy, regarding payment of compensation. Subsequently, MUDA, without the knowledge of the original land owners, deposited the compensation amount in the Court in 2005.

In the meantime, MUDA’s previous Special Land Acquisition Officer filed an application seeking release of the deposited money to be used for re-maintenance of the said land, to which Mahadevaswamy filed an objection suit.

But not caring for the objection suit, the previous MUDA Special Land Acquisition Officer Harshavardhan has illegally paid compensation to the other accused in the case, even though they are not the owners of the said land and as such are not entitled for any compensation.

READ ALSO  Harvest rain water in vacant Government lands

The complaint further said that an advocate too was in cahoots with the accused as he presented wrong information to the Court, though he knew about the fraud.

Based on the complaint, the Police have registered case against six persons under Sections 416, 419, 420 and 406 of IPC.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching