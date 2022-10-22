Mayor pays surprise visit to MCC Zone-6 Office

October 22, 2022

Takes officials to task for delay in clearing applications

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar, who is paying surprise visits to MCC Zonal Offices in city and instructing the officials to complete public works speedily, paid a visit to MCC Zone-6 Office on Wednesday.

During his visit, the Mayor found that the applications for khatas were not cleared and there was a delay in fixing taxes, following which he took the officials to task.

Many people, who had come to the MCC Zone-6 Office to get their works done, aired their grievances with the Mayor and complained that their applications for change in khata, to get new khata and for other works were being delayed and the officials were harassing them.

The Mayor, who saw various files lying on the table, took a look at them and saw that many applications were not cleared and took the Revenue Inspector to task.

When a public told the Mayor that his application for change in khata was not cleared since three months, the Revenue Inspector, in his excuse, told the Mayor that the person had not submitted relevant documents and hence the work was not done. The Mayor told the Revenue Inspector that he should have written about it on the application and sent it back instead of holding the application for three months.

He instructed the officials to clear all applications for khata within a month and warned of initiating disciplinary action if they failed to do so.

Retired MCC officer too faces problem

Meanwhile, Puttasheshagiri, retired MCC Zone-9 Assistant Commissioner, who had come to the Zone-6 Office to get the Property Tax fixed, for which he had submitted the application one and a half months ago, told the Mayor that his work was still not done.

Mayor Shivakumar instructed the officials to conduct a spot inspection and fix the Property Tax in two days. He told Puttasheshagiri to meet him directly if his work was not done in two days.