N.R. Subbarao Park at Nivedithanagar turns ugly

July 3, 2020

Dasara Flower Show competition winner now an eyesore; Residents complain of tax-payers’ money going waste

Mysore/Mysuru: A park in urban places are green spaces set aside for human enjoyment and recreation. They have benches for people to sit and enjoy nature during their morning and evening walks and play equipment for the children.

But, N.R. Subbarao Park at Nivedithanagar in MCC Ward No. 45, considered as one of the best parks in city, which used to be the favourite park for the people of Sharadadevinagar, Janata Nagar, Bogadi, Bogadi 2nd Stage, Kuvempunagar and Ramakrishnanagar, has now turned ugly due to lack of maintenance.

This park had won the first place in the Dasara Flower Show competition. N.R. Subbarao Park is spread around seven acres land and consists of play equipment for children, gym equipment, musical fountain and walking paths, which have now been destroyed, said the residents to SOM.

They alleged that though CCTV cameras have been installed at the park, there is no recording facility and it is very difficult to know who had entered the park. They also said that a few days ago, three bicycles and one mobile phone were stolen from the park premises and with no CCTV recordings, the Police are also finding it difficult to trace and nab the culprits.

Defunct Radio and Clock: Manchegowda, a resident, who frequents the park, said that a radio along with speakers was set up in the park for the morning and evening walkers to listen to the news and soothing music. But neither the radio nor the speakers are working since about 10 months, he added. Continuing, he said that lakhs of rupees were spent to install bulbs and speakers at the park, but all the speakers are broken now and the wire connecting the bulbs have become bare without insulation which may result in fatalities if anyone touches the wires.

He further said that the play and gym equipment at the park are getting rusted due to lack of maintenance and added that there is no one to take care of the problems. There are hundreds of women and senior citizens, who bring their children to play in the park, while many use the gym equipment for their daily exercise, he said and demanded the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities to inspect the park.

Another resident Basavaraju said that there is an attractive clock installed in the middle of the park which has become defunct since many years. Many morning and evening walkers even tried to put batteries to the clock but in vain as the clock did not function due to technical reasons and regretted that the park which had bagged the first place for cleanliness and beauty has been destroyed due to sheer negligence by the MCC.

Musical Fountain getting destroyed: Prof. Kantharaju, a resident, said that a musical fountain was constructed a few years back but still awaiting its inauguration and alleged that about Rs. 65 lakh has been spent for the musical fountain which is now getting destroyed as it is not being used.

Pointing out that Rs. 50 lakh was spent of the musical fountain and Rs. 15 lakh to lay lawns and install benches, Prof. Kantharaju said that almost all the benches have been broken and the floor tiles have come of besides stating that even the lawns have been laid unscientifically.

He further said that grass has grown on the lawn which may attract reptiles and insects and added that even the board stating about the works taken up, cost of the works and other information has not been installed which is rising doubts.

Meanwhile, Corporator Nirmala Harish said that the development works of the park was stopped following lockdown and added that the construction of the musical fountain is completed and would be inaugurated soon. She further said that the CCTV was installed with the help of a donor and there is no recording facility since the beginning and added that she would try her best to install the recording facility for the CCTV camera installed at the park. Stating that the taxpayers’ money has gone for a waste, the residents have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to maintain the park and complete all incomplete works taken up at the park.