Public entry to Police Stations across Mysuru restricted

July 3, 2020

Each Station has Help Desk 50 metres away from premises for people to register complaints

Mysore/Mysuru: As more and more Policemen are contracting COVID-19 virus in the line of duty, Mysuru Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth has said that people will not be allowed to enter Police Stations across Mysuru and urged the public to contact Police either through phone or through Help Desk established in front of Police Stations.

Each Station has a Help Desk 50 metres away from premises for the public to register complaints. The Help Desk will receive complaints and applications and will arrange meetings with officers only if necessary and depending on the gravity of the complaint or crime. Investigations, will however, be initiated.

The SP said that curbs had become necessary with many Police staff testing positive. “The functioning of Police Stations will be affected if more personnel contract the infection or if the staff is placed under quarantine. So we have restricted the entry but all Police Stations will continue to serve public as usual. Officers will be available on phone and for investigation,” he said.

The SP advised the public to avoid visits to Stations unless it was an emergency. They can reach the officers, including the higher officers, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, on their phones. “If necessary, Police Officers will call the complainants to visit the Stations. Walk-ins and meeting Officers have been prohibited for the time being. Any grievance can be submitted at the Help Desk which will be followed up,” the SP added.