Mysuru records fourth COVID-19 death

July 3, 2020

60-year-old woman from T. Narasipur passes away due to severe respiratory complications

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru recorded fourth COVID-19 death yesterday (July 2) with the passing away of a 60-year-old woman from T. Narasipur. She was suffering from severe breathing problems.

Seventeen persons including a Circle Inspector tested positive yesterday taking the cumulative positive number to 338. Of the 17 positives, 8 are primary contacts, 3 inter-State travellers, 1 inter-district traveller, 2 Policemen and two had Influenza-like Illness. One is a pregnant woman. Nine persons were discharged from the designated hospital yesterday and in all, 200 persons have been discharged so far. The number of active cases at the hospital is 133.

A total of 13,160 persons have been observed till date and 9,869 persons have completed 14-day isolation. 3,003 persons have been isolated in home for 14 days and the number of persons isolated in facility quarantine for 7 days stands at 154. 21,331 samples have been tested so far and 20,993 samples have tested negative.

Due to rising positive cases, more and more containment zones are being declared. As per the latest communication from Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Dallalkoppal in Hunsur, 6th Cross Chamaraja Mohalla, Thyagaraja Road (Saibaba Temple) at Agrahara, Kaveri Circle, Water Tank Road, Hootagalli, Near Brigade Solitaire Apartments at Lalitha Mahal Nagar and Kethupura in T. Narasipur have been declared as containment zones.

No shortage of PPEs

Meanwhile, on the reports that some of the staff at the State-run K.R. Hospital are functioning without Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to carry out their regular duties including attending to patients, the Dean and Director of the Hospital Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj has clarified that all staff have been supplied PPEs and other protective equipment including masks, gloves and shields.

The number of COVID-19 cases is showing an upward trend every day and there are many patients suffering from Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). Most of them come and report the same at the K.R. Hospital. “As such, our staff needs to be careful and we have taken utmost precautions to equip them with protective measures,” he said. The Dean added that there was sufficient stock of equipment and if need arises, more PPEs will be ordered and stocked up to meet requirements.