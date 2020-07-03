SSLC exams end
News

SSLC exams end

July 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: SSLC exams (2019-20), which had caused concern among the students, their parents and the teachers alike, amidst the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19, formally ended today with the Third Language paper (Hindi / Kannada / English / Arabic / Persian / Urdu / Sanskrit / Konkani / Tulu) held smoothly at all centres across the city and district without any concerns and anxious moments.

The exam which was initially scheduled to take place from Mar.27, was deferred after the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. The Government after much deliberations, ended the uncertainty over the conduct of the exam by announcing a fresh schedule from June 25 to July 4. However, for all academic purposes, the exams formally ended today (July 3), as only practical and oral exams are scheduled to take place tomorrow (July 4) for JTS (Junior Technical School) candidates, which will not take place in                                        the district.

The exam was held in a total of 139 centres in Mysuru district, including 48 in city. Over 38,000 students appeared for the exam. Now that the exams are over, the students have heaved a sigh of relief. They are now  anxiously awaiting the results, which are likely to be announced in the first week of next month.

Girl student writes exam amid grief

In a heart-moving incident, a girl student from Beerihundi village in the taluk appeared for her last SSLC exam paper at a centre in Roopanagar, despite the loss of her mother who passed away last night. The girl, who was in deep shock and sorrow over her mother’s death reportedly due to cancer last night, was reluctant to write the exam. But Shivanna, a former Gram Panchayat member of the village successfully persuaded her to appear for the exam and also made travel arrangements for her, it is learnt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching