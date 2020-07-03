Nagalakshmi Alankara to deity marks second Ashada Friday at Chamundi Hill Temple
News

Nagalakshmi Alankara to deity marks second Ashada Friday at Chamundi Hill Temple

July 3, 2020

Entry to devotees banned

Mysore/Mysuru: The second Ashada Friday celebration at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill saw the deity being decorated with ‘Nagalakshmi Alankara’ for the second time, marking the special day of the Ashada month.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown regulations and as a crowd control measure to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration had banned entry of devotes to the temple. Also, all roads to the hill temple were blocked by the Police. The steps to the temple from the foothill too was sealed.

The rituals began with the performance of Mahanyasapoorvaka Abhisheka as early at 4.30 am in the presence of the temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashisekhar Dikshit. After the conclusion of all the customary rituals with the performance of Aarati, the deity was taken in a procession inside the temple premises at about 7.30 am, following which the temple was shut at 8 am.

The second Ashada Friday was celebrated at all Chamundeshwari temples across the city as well. Although the devotees were allowed with certain restrictions and a limit on their number, there was strict compliance of lockdown regulations, including maintenance of physical distancing, thermal screening, mandatory wearing of face mask and use of hand sanitisers. However, the temples were not allowed to distribute ‘Teertha’ and ‘Prasada’.

The third Ashada Friday will fall on July.10 and the Fourth and final one on July.17.

