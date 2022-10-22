Panditaratnam K.S. Varadacharya birth centenary celebration begins

October 22, 2022

Sirsi’s Sonda Swarnavalli Mutt Seer heaps praises on scholar; calls event a befitting honour

Mysore/Mysuru: “Panditaratnam K.S.Varadacharya was a scholar par excellence. He always thought of co-ordination and co-operation and never ran into any conflict with anyone,” said Sirsi’s Sonda Swarnavalli Mutt Seer Sri Gangadharendra Saraswathi Swamiji. He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day K.S. Varadacharya birth centenary celebrations organised by Panditaratnam K.S. Varadacharya Shatamanotsava Samithi at Sarada Vilas Centenary Hall in Krishnamurthypuram this morning.

Pointing out that the Vedic Scholar was an epitome of simplicity and humility, the Swamiji said that the commemoration volume titled ‘Samanvaya Varada’, brought out in honour of the late scholar is a book that needs to be conserved for generations.

Noting that Mysuru has a rich scholarly tradition, he expressed concern that the richness of this tradition is fast eroding. Lauding the organisation of the programme in memory of Varadacharya, the Seer said that bringing back the rich scholarly tradition to its past glory will be befitting tribute to the late scholar.

For Susamskruta Bharata

Minister B.C. Nagesh said that he was lucky to have got an opportunity to be part of the programme. Asserting that Varadacharya led a simple and humble life, he said that the scholar was responsible for many spiritual talents to come to light.

Observing that the late scholar penned literature that was aimed at building a ‘Susamskruta Bharata’, he said that the people must follow his preachings, which have a rich cultural and spiritual value.

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri released the commemoration volume “Samanvaya Varada” and said that the 700-page book contains articles on the famed scholar written in Kannada, Sanskrit, Hindi and English. Contending that the society has got the scholarly thoughts of Varadacharya, he said that it is most welcome that such a programme is being held.

Role of Wadiyars

Stressing on the need for launching initiatives aimed at making his preachings ever memorable, he highlighted that it is important to carry forward the scholar’s thoughts for generations to come. Observing that the erstwhile rulers of Mysore have played a major role in Mysuru becoming home to scholars and scholarly thoughts, he said that the greatness of the Maharajas is mainly responsible for the sustenance of Hindu culture and Sanatana Samskruti.

Vidwan Dr. Parameshwar Narayana Shastri, former Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit Sansthan, New Delhi and Vidwan Dr. Chakravarthy Ranganathan, Director of the Literary Section of National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, were felicitated.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji and other Seers graced the occasion.

Union HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who was to inaugurate the event was absent.

District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLA S.A. Ramdas, Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association president D.T. Prakash, Karnataka Brahmin Development Board Chairman H.S. Sachidanandamurthy, the Samiti President Ilai Alwar Swamiji, member and author Dr. H.V. Nagaraj Rao and others were present. The two-day event features lecture sessions and seminars by eminent scholars. Valedictory will take place at 3 pm tomorrow.