Kodagu set for sacred Cauvery Theerthodbhava tomorrow

October 16, 2024

Madikeri: The countdown has begun for the sacred Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery, the origin of the river Cauvery, scheduled for tomorrow (Oct. 17) at 7.40 am.

This revered event marks the moment when the river Cauvery springs forth from the Brahmakundike. Considered especially auspicious due to its early morning occurrence, this year’s Theerthodbhava is expected to draw a larger crowd of devotees from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Kodagu District Administration has made extensive preparations, with floral decorations underway at Bhagamandala and Talacauvery. Clean-up efforts, electric lighting, sound systems and parking facilities have been meticulously arranged to accommodate the influx of visitors.

Since Sept. 26, the Bhagandeshwara Temple has been leading various rituals, with additional ceremonies held on Oct. 4 and 14. These rituals form part of the spiritual lead-up to Theerthodbhava, which holds immense religious significance for the region.

From this afternoon, the Police will enforce tight security measures. The Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga, in collaboration with the temple administration, has arranged for snacks and meals to be provided to lakhs of devotees throughout October. Continuous Annasantharpana ceremonies are also being conducted at Bhagamandala by the temple management committee.

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna is scheduled to visit today to review the preparations, while district officials and temple executive officer Chandrashekhar have overseen the overall festival arrangements. A team of Priests is prepared to lead the religious rituals at both Talacauvery and Bhagamandala.

In a key initiative this year, the temple authorities are emphasising environmental conservation. A strict ban on plastic use has been implemented, urging devotees to avoid carrying plastic containers for collecting sacred water. Eco-friendly alternatives have been encouraged to preserve the sanctity of the environment.

Kodagu Police have installed numerous CCTV cameras to monitor the crowds and maintain order. Additional facilities, including drinking water stations and mobile toilets, have been set up, while medical teams, complete with ambulances, will be on standby to manage any emergencies.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is also facilitating transportation for devotees by deploying additional buses from various parts of Kodagu, ensuring easy access to Talacauvery.