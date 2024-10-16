DKS unearthed MUDA scam records to oust Siddu: Reddy

October 16, 2024

‘Official documents easily available to ruling party than Opposition; Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi also part of scheme’

Ballari: Adding his bit to the raging Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is accused of wrongdoing, Gangawati MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy has said that it was Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) who extracted documents related to MUDA scam in a bid to oust Siddaramaiah from his position.

However, he asserted that the BJP has made no such attempt to remove Siddaramaiah. Speaking at a Kuruba community event in Ballari yesterday, Reddy said that it is Congress members, not the BJP, who are trying to unseat Siddaramaiah.

“The BJP has not tried to remove Siddaramaiah. It was DKS who unearthed the MUDA scandal documents. Only those in power can access such documents; the Opposition cannot,” Reddy said. He further remarked that it is widely known in Mysuru that the MUDA scandal came to light due to Shivakumar’s efforts.

Reddy also claimed that Congress leaders knew that removing Siddaramaiah would destabilise the Government. “Shivakumar, along with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who are vying for the Chief Minister’s post, are behind the push to remove Siddaramaiah. But Siddaramaiah is fighting to retain his power,” he said.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Reddy said, “During the BJP’s rule, when I was a Minister, Siddaramaiah accused me of embezzling crores of rupees. False propaganda was spread to gain power. Siddaramaiah himself falsely accused me, saying if I was to be hit politically, he would become Chief Minister. Now, he’s the one facing trouble.”

“Congress leaders are plotting to undermine Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar is trying to completely sideline him. Even Shivakumar’s mother has publicly expressed her desire for her son to become CM,” he added, highlighting the efforts of DKS, Satish Jarkiholi, Kharge and others to weaken Siddaramaiah’s position.