NICE Road towards Mysuru to be revived: Dy.CM

October 16, 2024

D.K. Shivakumar moots bringing back Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project for outward development

Bengaluru: In a significant move to further streamline travel between Mysuru and Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has proposed reviving the long-stalled Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) Project, promoted by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE).

The project, which was initiated years ago, stalled amid controversies over excess land acquisition. Only the Bengaluru-side of the project has been completed and Mysuru-side has been left untouched.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru yesterday, Dy.CM Shivakumar emphasised the need to revive the project for regional development and job creation in smaller towns between two cities.

Poorly designed Highway

“The new Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway-275 has stifled local development as it is access-controlled. Travellers can’t even stop for a coffee. Moreover, the highway is poorly designed, with no access to basic amenities like restrooms,” he said.

Shivakumar highlighted that the NICE Road connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru would encourage the growth of townships in areas like Bidadi, Ramanagara and Mandya, fostering outward development.

“People from these regions wouldn’t have to flock to Bengaluru for jobs. The six-lane road would drive growth in Vokkaliga heartlands of Bengaluru Rural and Mandya,” he added.

He noted that the original BMIC plan included creating townships along the corridor, which would have spurred job creation. “Now, people working in Bidadi are forced to stay in Bengaluru. We need to develop satellite towns. While I don’t know if our government will pursue this, the project remains relevant despite the completion of National Highway-275. If I take this up, I’ll ensure its swift completion,” Shivakumar assured.

Blames Gowda family

Taking a jab at former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, he accused the Gowda family of derailing the NICE Project due to their landholdings in Bidadi and over 400 acres in Devagiri.

“They blackmailed officials. Everyone was scared. If the Deve Gowda family hadn’t opposed it, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Kanakapura, Malavalli and Mandur would have thrived,” he said.

He claimed that the BMIC Project was shelved to protect Gowda family’s interests, leading to construction of access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. “If NICE acquired excess land, it’s due to errors by our officials. We must respect the framework agreement, or they’ll take us to Court,” he added.