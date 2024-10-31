DKS hints Govt. considering changes in ‘Shakti’ Scheme

October 31, 2024

No proposal to discontinue the free bus travel scheme: CM clarifies

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) hinted at potential changes to the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women across the State. He claimed that some women commuters have expressed a preference to pay for their tickets, despite the scheme’s goal of alleviating travel costs.

“Many women have been reaching out on social media and through emails, indicating they would prefer to pay for their tickets,” he claimed during the launch of KSRTC’s new Airavata Club Class 2.0 buses in Bengaluru yesterday. This feedback suggests that certain women feel financially secure enough to purchase bus tickets and would opt to forgo the benefit.

Shivakumar also discussed the reception of the scheme and the Government’s commitment to evaluating citizen feedback. This input comes as the State reviews its free transport policies and aims to refine services according to the people’s needs.

The Shakti Scheme, introduced as one of the Congress party’s five poll guarantees, was part of its manifesto for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. These guarantees are widely believed to have significantly contributed to the party’s electoral victory.

Launched on June 11, 2023, the Shakti Scheme has reportedly benefited over 317.18 crore women, allowing them to travel on KSRTC vehicles without fare, accumulating a total ‘zero-ticket’ value of Rs. 7,656.33 crore. The scheme has also significantly increased the share of women passengers to 58.10 percent.

In addition to boosting ridership, the Shakti Scheme has led to a remarkable rise in KSRTC’s daily operations. Before its implementation, an average of 82.51 lakh passengers used Karnataka’s transport services each day; after the launch, this number surged to 108.09 lakh. The daily trips across Karnataka’s four Transport Corporations have increased from 158,909 to 172,333, adding 13,424 daily trips to accommodate the heightened demand.

CM Siddaramaiah responds

In response to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remarks regarding a potential review of the Shakti scheme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly stated in Bengaluru this morning that there is no proposal to discontinue the initiative providing free bus travel for women.

Siddaramaiah emphasised that his deputy only “conveyed feedback from some women commuters expressing their willingness to pay for tickets”. “I am not aware of Dy.CM. Shivakumar’s statement,” Siddaramaiah noted, underscoring that the Government has no intention or proposal to alter the Shakti scheme.

He added, “At the Government level, there is no situation regarding the revision of the Shakti scheme,” reiterating the Government’s commitment to maintaining the programme to enhance women’s mobility across Karnataka.