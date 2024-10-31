Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, Janni, Dr. Satyanarayana from Mysuru among 69 Karnataka Rajyotsava Awardees

October 31, 2024

Bengaluru: Sculptor of Ayodhya Ram Temple’s Balak Ram idol Arun Yogiraj, former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, former Minister and writer B.T. Lalitha Nayak, retired Chief Secretary of State Government S.V. Ranganath, Dr. Satyanarayana Mysore are among 69 achievers who have made notable contributions in several fields, selected for Karnataka Rajyotsava Award announced by the Government for the year 2024-25.

The achievers from Mysuru among them are Arun Yogiraj adjudged for the award in the field of sculpture, former Rangayana Director H. Janardhan (Janni) and D. Ramu in theatre, Vidu. Lalita Rao (Vidu. Lalita Kore M. Rao) in the field of classical dance and Dr. Satyanarayana Mysore in medical field, P. Rajagopal of Mandya in music, Putteeramma of Chamarajanagar in the field of agriculture and former VC of Karnataka Sanskrit University Dr. Padma Shekar of Kodagu in the field of education.

The awards will be conferred in a ceremony organised tomorrow (Nov. 1) on account of Kannada Rajyotsava at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be presenting the awards that includes a Gold Medal and a purse of Rs. 5 lakh.

The list of State Rajyotsava awardees from various fields is as follows:

Folklore: Imamsaab M. Vallepanavar, Ashwaramanna, Kumaraiah, Veerabhadraiah, Narasimhalu (visually challenged artiste), Basavaraj Sangappa Haarival, S.G. Lakshmidevamma, Picchalli Srinivas and Lokaiah Shera (Bhootaradhane).

Film-Small Screen: Hema Chaudhary and Narasimhamurthy; Music: P. Rajagopal and A.N. Sadashivappa; Dance: Vidu. Lalita Rao; Administration: S.V. Ranganath.

Medical: Dr. J.B. Bidanahal, Dr. Satyanarayana Mysore and Dr. Lakshmana Hanumanthappa Bidari; Social Service: Veerasangaiah, Heerachand Vagmare, Mallamma Sulagitti and Dileep Kumar; Foreign Country: Kannaiah Naidu, Dr. Thumbay Moideen and Chandrashekar Nayak; Environment: Almitra Patel.

Agriculture: Shivanapura Ramesh and Putteeramma.

Media: N.S. Shankar, Sanath Kumar Belagali, A.G. Karatagi and Ramakrishna Badseshi.

Sculpture: Arun Yogiraj.

Science and Technology: Prof. T.V. Ramachandra and Subbaiah Arunan; Co-operation: Virupakshappa Nekara.

Bayalata: Siddappa Kariyappa (visually challenged) and Narayanappa Shillekyata.

Yakshagana: Keshav Hegde and Seetaram Tholpady.

Theatre: Saraswati Julekha Begum, H.B. Obalesh, Bhagyashri Ravi, D. Ramu, H. Janardhan and Hanumandas Pawar.

Literature: B.T. Lalitha Nayak, Allamaprabhu Bettaduru, Dr. M. Veerappa Moily, Hanumantha Rao Doddamani, Dr. Balasaheb Lokapura, Byramangala Ramegowda and Dr. Prashanth Madta.

Education: Dr. V. Kamalamma, Dr. Rajendra Shetty and Dr. Padma Shekar; Sports: Jude Felix Sebastian, Gowtham Verma and R. Umadevi; Judiciary: Balan; Painting: Prabhu Harasur; Handicrafts: Chandrashekar Sirivanthe.