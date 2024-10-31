Sculptor Arun Yogiraj happy about award
Sculptor Arun Yogiraj happy about award

October 31, 2024

Mysuru: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, renowned for carving the Balak Ram idol consecrated at Ayodhya’s Sri Ram Mandir, is currently in the Netherlands as the State Government announced the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award to him.

Born in 1983, Arun began his journey in sculpture and received his primary education at home. His family boasts a legacy of five generations in the field, with his father, Yogiraj, also recognized as a prominent sculptor.

Speaking over the phone from the Netherlands, Arun expressed his happiness at being considered for the award.

“With the blessings of all, I sculpted the idol of Balak Ram at Ayodhya, which has been recognized for this honour. I did not apply for the award, yet I am grateful to be acknowledged. I have a prior engagement in the Netherlands on Nov. 3, but I will return to India in time to receive the award during the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations on Nov. 1,” Arun said.

