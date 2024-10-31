Never went after award, says Janni

October 31, 2024

Mysuru: H. Janardhan, popularly known as Janni, the former Director of Rangayana Mysuru, has been selected for this year’s Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, recognising his significant contributions to the arts among 69 honourees.

At 64, Janni resides in Bogadi, and is a graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD) specialising in Theatre Acting. He has been actively involved in theatre, particularly within the Dalit and community theatre movements.

Under the mentorship of the late Ki. Ram. Nagaraj, Janni successfully adapted several literary works for the stage, including ‘Singiraja Sampadane,’ ‘Samagara Bheemavva,’ ‘Alle Kuntavare,’ ‘Koleya Hindina Ratri,’ ‘Kaththe Maththu Dharma,’ and ‘Kalki Maththu Nagi.’

In addition to his theatrical achievements, Janni is a popular folk singer dedicated to societal causes. He has performed in numerous street plays, including Girish Karnad’s ‘Hayavadana,’ Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Thaayi,’ Poornachandra Tejaswi’s ‘Kubi Maththu Iyala,’ U.R. Ananthamurthy’s ‘Samskara,’ ‘Kaththale Daari Doora,’ ‘Chora Charanadasa,’ ‘Shishunala Sharif,’ and ‘Kuri.’ His directorial work includes plays such as Devanur Mahadeva’s ‘Kusumabale’ and ‘Odalala,’ Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar’s ‘Thukrana Kanasu’ and ‘Mahamaayi,’ and Lankesh’s ‘Muttisikondavanu,’ among others.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Janni expressed his gratitude, stating, “It is an honour not just for myself but for the field of Kannada theatre and its artistes. I never sought the award, but I appreciate the Government’s recognition of my contributions. I hope this recognition paves the way for the future growth of theatre and inspires the next generation.”