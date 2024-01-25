Two more Ram Lalla idols inside Ayodhya Temple complex soon

January 25, 2024

Rs. 3.17 crore offerings made on Day 1, over 2.5 lakh devotees visit on Day 2

Ayodhya: Three days after the Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya and the Ram Lalla idol carved by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj called ‘Balak Ram’ was placed in the sacred ‘garbhagriha’ (sanctum sanctorum), two other idols await for their final placement within the Temple complex.

The second idol, carved from Krishna Shile, a unique black stone by sculptor Ganesh Bhatt, has also captured the attention of devotees and art enthusiasts. The stone is of a deep black hue.

The 51-inch statue, resonating with the innocence of the five-year-old Ram Lalla, has also been sourced from the fertile lands of H.D. Kote near Mysuru. As seen in photos, this idol is entirely black with saffron ‘teeka’ (dots) on a few points on the body.

Ganesh Bhat’s creation will be enshrined within the Temple precinct, as the Trust overseeing the Ram Mandir’s affairs is looking into the matter. The third one, sculpted by Satyanarayan Pandey, is also waiting for a place in the Ram Mandir, as it did not make it to the ‘garbhagriha’.

The white marble idol, intricately clad in marble jewellery and clothing, holds a golden bow and arrow. Behind the main figure stands an arch-like structure adorned with smaller sculptures representing various incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

It is expected that the white marble idol will likely be installed on the first floor of the Temple. Arun Yogiraj’s Ram Lalla idol was chosen from among three commissioned murtis, and its eyes have captivated the hearts of worshippers and onlookers.

According to reports, the Ram Mandir will enshrine four distinct idols of Ram Lalla: The original Ram Lalla idol, the newly-installed Arun Yogiraj’s idol in the sanctum sanctorum and the two additional creations by Ganesh Bhatt and Satyanarayan Pandey.

Devotees throng Ram Mandir

Meanwhile, more than 2.5 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya yesterday while donations totalling Rs. 3.17 crore were recorded on the first day after the consecration ceremony, officials said.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said more than 2.5 lakh devotees visited the Temple till 10 pm yesterday and more than 5 lakh people had visited the Temple on the first day. Devotees made donations totalling Rs. 3.17 crore in a day on 10 counters opened after the consecration ceremony and through the online mode, Anil Mishra, Trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said.

In the wake of the overwhelming response of devotees, the Temple administration has extended the timings for darshan.

Devotees can now offer prayers between 6 am and 10 pm as against the earlier timings of 7 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 7 pm, it said.