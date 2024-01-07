Melukote enriches Ayodhya Ram Temple event on Jan. 22

January 7, 2024

Mandya: The ‘Prana Pratishtapana’ ceremony of Lord Rama idol is scheduled to take place on Jan. 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya is buzzing with extensive preparations for this auspicious event, and notably, Kannadigas have played a significant role in these arrangements.

From providing the rocks used to carve the idols to contributing the expertise of skilled sculptors, the involvement of Kannadigas is evident in various aspects of the preparation.

Interestingly, among the priests conducting the sacred rituals at the Ram Temple, some hail from Kolar, emphasising the diverse regional contributions to this momentous occasion.

Adding to the joy of Kannadigas, it is notable that Sri Ram and Sita Devi have left their mark on Karnataka through extensive travel. Local tales and legends still narrate and celebrate the evidence of their presence, creating a sense of shared heritage and reverence for the divine couple’s journey in the region.

For example, evidence of their travel and stay is available in Melukote of Pandavapura Taluk in Mandya District and this connection to the cultural and spiritual history of Karnataka further enhances the significance of the upcoming ceremony in Ayodhya. Melukote attracts thousands of devotees who come to have a darshan of Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy. This historic religious site holds special significance for Kannadigas, and the news of Lord Rama and Sita’s visit to Melukote brings immense happiness to the locals.

The connection between Karnataka and this sacred place is further highlighted during the world-renowned Melukote Vairamudi Utsava, celebrated annually in February or March. Devotees from South India, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, converge to witness this grand event. Historical accounts depict Cheluvanarayanaswamy as ‘Ramapriya,’ adding a deeper layer of significance to the spiritual heritage of the region.

Legend of Dhanushkoti

The legend of Sri Rama and Sita Devi finding solace near Dhanushkoti in Melukote is a poignant tale of their epic journey. Legend says that during their homeward journey after defeating Ravana in Lanka, Sri Rama and Sita sought refuge in the serene surroundings of Dhanushkoti. In a moment of profound thirst, when Sita Devi requested water, Sri Rama, showcasing his divine prowess, performed a miraculous feat.

According to the legend, Sri Rama, using his bow and arrow, drew water from the earth at Dhanushkoti, creating a source of refreshment for Sita Devi. The story highlights the transcendental power and benevolence of Sri Rama, leaving an indelible mark on the spiritual heritage of the region.

Remarkably, the pond where Sri Rama performed this extraordinary act retains its significance to this day. Despite the absence of any apparent source or pathway for water to reach the pond, it continues to be filled at all times.

This remarkable phenomenon, rooted in history, has garnered recognition from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and an information board has been erected near the pond, officially marking it as the site where Sri Rama and Sita visited, bearing the imprimatur of historical authenticity.

Perennial water source

The pond, reminiscent of a small cave, perennially flows with water, serving as a living testament to Sri Rama’s divine intervention. In homage to this sacred event, intricately carved idols of Lord Rama, Sita Devi, Lakshmana and Anjaneya stand near the pond, alongside the sculpted footprints of Lord Rama and Sita Devi, perpetuating the memory of their divine presence in this hallowed place.

The historical tapestry of Melukote is interwoven with the divine connections of Cheluvanarayanaswamy and Sri Rama. Cheluvanarayanaswamy shared a special bond with Sri Rama and every year during the Vairamudi celebration, when Cheluvanarayanaswamy is adorned with gold ornaments, pujas are performed to Sri Rama.

Yaduvamsha link

The relationship between Cheluvanarayanaswamy and the Yaduvamsha family adds another layer to the divine connection. Legend says that when Sri Rama’s son Kusha married a lady from Yaduvamsha, Cheluvanarayanaswamy played a significant role, establishing an enduring connection between the two families. Historians present an intriguing perspective, suggesting that Sri Ramanujacharya, who travelled extensively in Melukote could be an avatar of Lakshmana. This unique narrative adds depth to the spiritual heritage of Melukote, where the divine presence of Rama, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama’s son Kusha is considered inseparable and eternal.

The sacred connection between Sri Rama and Karnataka extends beyond Melukote. Legend has it that Sri Rama, while searching Sita, found refuge in Hampi, seeking the assistance of Anjaneya, who resided in Kishkinda, the present Anjanadri mountain ranges. This episode is intricately linked to the establishment of the Vijayanagar empire in Hampi by Hakka and Bukka, as chronicled in history.

The ‘Prana Pratishtapana’ ceremony in Ayodhya, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a source of immense joy and pride. In this jubilant moment, it becomes poignant to reflect on our own Melukote and Dhanushkoti — the very land where Sri Rama and Sita once walked. This historical connection underscores the profound sanctity of the region and the enduring spiritual legacy it holds.

Moreover, the inseparable bond between Maryada Purushothama Sri Rama and Cheluvanarayanaswamy adds another layer of significance to this joyous occasion. Sri Rama, a paragon of virtue and a judicious ruler, transcends religious boundaries, symbolising universal values. — Sthanikam Srinivasan Narasimhan Guruji, Melukote