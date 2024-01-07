ISKCON’s Sri Krishna-Balarama Ratha Yatra ingrains spiritual values
ISKCON’s Sri Krishna-Balarama Ratha Yatra ingrains spiritual values

January 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Krishna-Balarama Ratha Yatra organised by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Mysuru, was taken out in major thoroughfares of the city, amid a large number of devotees on Saturday.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra gave a start to the Ratha Yatra in the presence of ISKCON Mysuru President Sri Stoka Krishna Swami, MLA T.S. Srivatsa and other dignitaries, in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Mysore Palace North Gate.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayendra said: “ISKCON has been organising the Rath Yatra every year with joy. As the chariot passes through the city, it evokes a sense of spiritual values among the devotees as a mark of devotion and happiness.”

ISKCON Mysuru President Stoka Krishna Swami said: “ISKCON Founder Srila Prabhupada started Ratha Yatra in USA during 1967 and named it as ‘Ananda Utsava.’ The speciality of this Yatra is the devotees having the darshan of the Gods. Hence it is the one festival where divine comes near the devotees.”

The Yatra, which went through Chamarajendra Wadiyar Circle, Big Clock Tower junction, Gandhi Square, Chikka Gadiyara, D. Devaraj Urs Road, Narayan Shastry Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle and JLB Road, culminated at ISKCON Temple in Jayanagar.

Former MLC G. Madhusudan, former Minister N. Mahesh, former MLA L. Nagendra and others were present.

