‘Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda symbolise greatness of Guru Shishya tradition’

January 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra described divine personalities Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda as a symbol of Guru-Shishya Parampare that embodies purity and greatness.

He was speaking during the ninth annual conference of Ramakrishna Vivekananda Bhava Prachar Parishad at Jayamma Govindegowda Kalyana Mantap, Kuvempunagar in city on Saturday.

“Guru (Mentor) and Guri (Aim) is an integral part of life and to reach the aim the guidance and blessings of mentor is a must. In the history of India, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda, who reflect divine consciousness are the symbol of Guru-Shishya tradition, purity and greatness,” said Vijayendra.

One can see God in the conduct and words of a man, which was told in a simple way by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. It is also believed that Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was an avatar (reincarnation) of Lord Vishnu, who was a witness to several miracles. It is also learnt that Paramahamsa had the darshan of Mahakali. If we embrace simplicity in life, God will come in search of us, which we can learn from Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

Paramahamsa can be seen in those who display humanitarian gesture and Swami Vivekananda can be seen in those who have self-respect and self- purity. The messages of both Paramahamsa and Vivekananda will keep us awake till the existence of sun and moon, said Vijayendra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is involved in keeping the country prosperous and strong as envisioned by Paramahamsa and Vivekananda. In the last nine-and-a-half years, PM Modi is working without taking a break, with Paramahamsa and Vivekananda being the driving force behind his works.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa said, “Mysuru district is witnessing incidents unheard of in the past, with the recent being showing disrespect to Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy at Nanjangud. If we want to curtail such happenings, Hindu religion should be strengthened further and BJP is working on these lines. With the construction of Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir, the focus of whole world is on our country.”

Earlier, President of Sri Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru, Swami Jithakamananda delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Pathithoddaraka Sri Ramakrishna,’ retired Prof. H.N. Muralidhar on ‘Nirbheeti Maththu Shakti – Swami Vivekanandara Mantragalu,’ President of Sri Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram, Tumakuru, Swami Vireshananda Saraswati on ‘Manava Mitra Vivekananda’ and President of Sri Ramakrishna Mutt, Halasur Swami Bodha Swarupananda on ‘Ramakrishna Bhavadhareya Dheyoddeshagalu.’ Senior Advocate S. Arun Kumar and others were present.

Viveka Memorial: Satyameva Jayate!

President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, Swami Muktidananda said “We followed the path of justice and also won which can be termed as ‘Satyameva Jayate.’”

Referring to Viveka Memorial that is under construction on Narayan Shastry Road, Swami Muktidananda recalled that “It was Government itself which invited Sri Ramakrishna Ashram to build Viveka Memorial and B.S. Yediyurappa as a Chief Minister had promised to earmark Rs. 5 crore in the budget for the memorial which finally came true.”

The place where Swami Vivekananda stayed once was in dark and had turned into a waste dumping yard. Satyanarayana, a trustee of Sadvidya School, who saw the pathetic state of the place had put up a huge flex board to create awareness among the people not to throw waste at the place where Swami Vivekananda had taken shelter. It became a national news and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) also cleared the garbage. During Indian Spiritual conference held in 2012, the Government itself officially handed over the place to Sri Ramakrishna Ashram which is also etched in the plaque. Coincidentally, Viveka Pada Sparsha Smaran event had been organised in front of the Palace at the same time, where the representatives of all political parties and over 300 Swamijis had gathered. What happened late was only the protests, recalled Swami Muktidanandaji.

Understanding that, right to protest is the freedom enjoyed by all in Indian Santana tradition, we went ahead with the construction of Viveka Memorial for the good of future generation, without resorting to use of any force, but with patience and talks, bearing whatever came in the way, keeping Swami Vivekananda in the mind. It has been the tradition at Ramakrishna Ashram to wish for the welfare of all and move ahead amid obstacles, concluded Swami Muktidananda.