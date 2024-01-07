Talacauvery water collected for Jalabhishekha at Ram Temple
News

Talacauvery water collected for Jalabhishekha at Ram Temple

January 7, 2024

Madikeri: The consecration, known as ‘Prana Pratishtapana,’ of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) is scheduled to take place in Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Jan. 22. To perform the sacred Jalabhishekha ritual, holy water from the seven rivers (Sapthanadi) is being collected from various locations across the country.

A dedicated team of priests from the Akhila Bharatha Santha Samithi, representing Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kodagu units, visited Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery, yesterday to collect the sacred water. The water was received from the holy Brahmakundike through meticulous rituals, homas and havanas.

Masilamani Desiga Jnana Sambhandha Swamiji, the Peetadhipathi of Dharmapuram Adheenam in the Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu, conducted special pujas and received the sacred tirtha from the head priest of Talacauvery Temple from the holy Brahmakundike.

The gathering included notable figures such as State President of Akhila Bharatha Santha Samithi and the Guru of Om Sri Math in Mangaluru Mahamandaleshwar Sri Vidyananda Saraswati Swamiji, Co-President Matashree Shivajnanamahi Saraswati, Kodagu District President of Akhila Bharatha Santha Samithi Shri Rajeshnath Ji, Tamil Nadu unit of Akhila Bharatha Santha Samithi President Mahamandaleshwar, Treasurer Garuda Maharaj, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Kodagu District Working President Suresh, Treasurer Sampath Kumar, Kodagu Journalists Association President S. A. Muralidhar and others.

In addition to the water from Sapthanadi, water from the rivers of Nepal, including Bagmati, Narayani, Ganga Sagar, Dudhmati, Kali, Gandaki, Kosi, Kamla, etc., has been collected. These sacred waters will play a significant role in the rituals during the consecration.

