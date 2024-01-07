MLA G.T. Devegowda alleges plot to postpone MCDCC Bank polls
MLA G.T. Devegowda alleges plot to postpone MCDCC Bank polls

January 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has alleged that the Government is plotting to postpone the due elections to the MCDCC (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Central Co-operative) Bank in order to curtail the political fortunes of his (GTD) MLA son G.D. Harishgowda, who served as the Bank President.

Charging the Siddaramaiah Government of unnecessarily postponing the MCDCC Bank elections because of fear of defeat, GTD claimed that many electors of the Bank were his followers.

Maintaining that the Congress Government seems to be disturbed with the Diary poll results in which his followers won comfortably, GTD blamed Congress Government for the postponing the Bank polls. But now the Court has ordered to conduct elections, he said adding that his son would again wrest control of MCDCC Bank.

Administrative Officer appointed

The State Government has appointed an Administrative Officer for the MCDCC Bank following the completion of tenure of the Bank’s executive body.

Joint Registrar of Co-operative Societies (Mysuru region) C. Prasad Reddy, in an order issued on Wednesday, has appointed K.M. Asha, currently serving as the Additional Registrar of Co-operative Societies at Bengaluru, as the Administrative Officer of MCDCC Bank. Asha, who has taken charge has been directed to hold elections to the executive body of the MCDCC Bank in a specified time and hand over charge to the new body post elections, it is learnt.

In another appointment, R. Manjunath, who was serving as the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies (Mysuru district), has been given additional charge as the Managing Director (MD) of the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Central Co-operative Bank.

