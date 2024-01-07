MLA inaugurates ‘Smart Class’ at Kumbarakoppal Govt. High School

January 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda inaugurated ‘Smart Class’ facilities at a Government High School in Kumbarakoppal here yesterday. The Smart Class facility is provided jointly by city-based JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. and Centre for Rural Education Development and Innovation Technology of India (CREDIT-I) under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund.

The MLA witnessed the usage of Smart Class Board by sitting in the class room and sought more information about its uses from the teachers.

Impressed by the concept, the MLA said he will take steps to provide similar facilities in other Government Schools of his Constituency. He also assured the Kumbarakoppal Government High School that he will provide Internet services to the school from his personal funds.

JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. Vice-President (Works) V. Eswararao and Senior General Manager (HR&IR) R. Jagadeesh, Mysuru North Block Education Officer (BEO) Krishna,

Hassan’s Government College of Home Science Psychology Department Head Prof. M.S. Manonmani, CREDIT-I Managing Trustee and CEO Dr. M.P. Varsha, Kumbarakoppal Government High School Head Mistress R. Yogalakshmi and others were present.