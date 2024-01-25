After rousing reception in Bengaluru…: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj to arrive in Mysuru this evening

January 25, 2024

Bengaluru: Mysuru’s Arun Yogiraj, the master-sculptor behind the Ayodhya Ram Lalla idol, received a warm welcome upon his return to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at Devanahalli in Bengaluru yesterday.

Escorted by CISF personnel from Terminal-2, Arun, who had been away for the past six months, touched down in Bengaluru after his significant role in the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He landed at T2 of KIA at 9.30 pm. A large media contingent had gathered outside apart from his fans and BJP workers.

Emotions ran high as Arun, visibly moved, embraced his daughter upon exiting the Terminal. His wife Vijetha was also present. There was chaos after the Police pushed back media persons and the public who had gathered to greet him. The crowd cheered Arun and chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans. Arun was adorned with shawls and Mysore Petas, symbolising the community’s deep appreciation for his craftsmanship.

Addressing the media, Arun Yogiraj expressed his joy at the overwhelming reception and conveyed his satisfaction with the work accomplished in Ayodhya. Reflecting on the significance of the Ram Mandir construction, he emphasised the respect accorded to artists in India and described the indescribable feeling of witnessing a humble stone transform into an idol worshipped by millions.

Arun extended his wish for people across the country to visit the Temple and experience the presence of Ram Lalla. Arun is expected to arrive in Mysuru later today. He will participate in various events in Bengaluru before heading to Mysuru.